iTNSunCoast Hires Bill Carter as Executive Director

Bob Carter Image: Courtesy Photo

iTNSunCoast has named Bill Carter as its new executive director. In his new role, Carter will oversee operations and mission to grow iTNSunCoast's transportation services for area seniors and individuals who are 18 years and older with visual impairments. He joins the organization with 22 years of nonprofit experience, mostly with Boys and Girls Clubs in Palm Beach County and Harrisonburg, Virginia, and succeeds interim director Pat Ryan.