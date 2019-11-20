A Taco Festival, a Friendsgiving Potluck and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Thursday, Nov. 21

Host Nicole Coudal of My Delicious Blog will share her culinary knowledge in this educational food series at Historic Spanish Point. Each session focuses on ways to shake up your kitchen routine using natural, healthy ingredients.. This session, learn about infusing Old Florida tastes into your holiday treats. Spots are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Reserve your seat online or by calling (941) 966-5214.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Spend a day sampling food and drink in Nathan Benderson Park. With over 12 taco vendors, 15 cocktail and margarita options, 50 craft beers on tap and a bounty of spirits, there's something for everyone. Entertainment includes live music and a chance to ride a mechanical bull. Giddy-up! General admission is $45 and VIP is $75. Purchase your tickets here.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Make your way to Oscar Scherer State Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up some tips on healthy living. They event will feature over 50 health-conscious vendors, plant-based food demonstrations, vegan dish samples and educational exhibits. Activities include live music, a rock climbing wall and other activities for guests of all ages. Admission to the event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee, with proceeds benefitting the park.

Sunday, Nov. 24

From 2 to 5 p.m., join Instragram influencer and photographer Aundre Larrow for a foodie photography workshop. Over a traditional holiday feast, learn best practices for capturing not only your friend's best angles but your meal's as well. The introductory course will focus on color, texture and light to help you snap the best shot. Tickets for the meal and workshop are $98 and can be reserved here.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Grab your friends and head down to Big Top for its fifth annual Friendsgiving celebration. Bring your favorite sides to share and the brewery will be serving up a deep-fried turkey. Big Top is also partnering with Five-O Donut Co. to release a special brew called Glazy Daze, a double chocolate donut beer with notes of pear and spice. Come early to find your spot at the table.