Mitsi Corcoran Named Acting Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools

Mitsi Corcoran Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota County School Board voted 5:0 to appoint chief financial officer and assistant superintendent Mitsi Corcoran as acting superintendent. Corcoran will serve in this capacity until an interim superintendent is named next month. The appointment comes as the School Board voted 5:0 to approve a mutual separation with current superintendent, Dr. Todd Bowden, who is on paid administrative leave through Dec. 31.

Corcoran, a Certified Public Accountant, has served as the chief financial officer of Sarasota County Schools since 2007. Prior to her tenure with the school district, she served 10 years with Sarasota County Government as the general manager of financial services with the County Commission and with the Clerk of the Circuit Court Finance Division. She is a past president of the Florida School Finance Officers Association and she currently serves on the State Finance Council, working with the Department of Education’s financial leaders on policy and best practices.