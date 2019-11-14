Your Top 8 Things to Do: Nov. 14-20

Dwight Yoakam Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 16

The country music superstar, who has sold 25 million albums worldwide, returns to the Van Wezel to perform some of his long list of greatest hits.

Nov. 19

The acclaimed actor brings his Tony Award-nominated one-man Broadway show to the Van Wezel, the funny, frenzied tale of his journey to find a Latin hero for his son’s history project.

Nov. 15-16

This year’s music fest has a new venue, the Sarasota Polo Grounds, and a theme, the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, along with a line-up of local, regional and national musicians and plenty of food and beverage vendors. Best of all, proceeds benefit the nonprofit Mayors Feed the Hungry program.

Nov. 15-17

Get ready for a weekend of sand sculpting demos, live music, spirited competition and more along the shore of Siesta Beach. How do these remarkable sand sculptors do it? Check out our talk with two-time winner Karen Fralich here.

Nov. 18

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe throws a high-energy 20th Anniversary Celebration with many of its original members. Guaranteed to raise the roof at the Van Wezel.

Nov. 15-16

The Grammy Award-winning Cuban-born pianist and composer brings his Latin jazz rhythms to the Historic Asolo Theatre for the Ringling Art of Performance series. Piano & Keyboard magazine called him one of the great pianists of the 20th century.

Nov. 15-16

The talented youngsters of the Sarasota Opera’s youth program, 87 of them age 8 to 18, are tackling a tough but vitally important subject in their annual fall production. Brundibár is an allegorical opera performed by the children of the Theresienstadt concentration camp in World War II. Preceding the opera is a prologue that features the poignant words of children throughout history.

Nov. 15

Grammy Award-nominated violist and co-founder of the ensemble ETHEL, Ralph Farris is in residence at the Hermitage Artist Retreat and will give a free solo sunset concert on the beach Friday evening. Details here.