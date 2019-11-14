  1. Eat & Drink
Turn off the oven

Where to Dine Out on Thanksgiving Day

Don't feel like cooking this year? Here are some great Sarasota restaurants offering special meals and takeout options.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 11/14/2019 at 8:00am

Image: Shutterstock

Columbia Restaurant

For over a century, Columbia Restaurant has served a Thanksgiving meal. The tradition includes roasted turkey served with great-grandmother's stuffing recipe, sautéed carrots, sweet potato pecan casserole, whipped potatoes and giblet gravy. The regular dinner menu is also available.

Price Point: The set meal is $26 for adults and $6 for children under 10. Other menu prices vary. Reservations are already filled, but there's a chance for a table if you walk in.

Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie

Libby's provides a flavorful twist on the holidays from noon to 8 p.m. Choose a starter (brasserie tartare, a brioche gruyere melt and french onion soup are all options), an entrée (herb- and bourbon-lacquered turkey breast, thyme brown butter-basted ribeye or dijon-lemongrass pork chop) and a dessert (mascarpone cheesecake or pie). A customizable feast!

Price Point: $80 for adults and $45 for children. Price includes a celebratory glass of Champagne. For reservations call (941) 487-7300. 

Marina Jack

Spend your holiday on the water at Marina Jack, which will open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. In addition to the restaurant's usual dinner menu, special holiday fare will be offered. Choose from a traditional roasted turkey meal with all the fixings or mix it up with a pepper-crusted prime rib with horseradish sauce and au jus. In the evening, the patio will feature live music.

Price Point: Prices vary. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (941) 365-4332.

Mattison's

Paul Mattison's three restaurants will all be serving a feast for the whole family on Thanksgiving day. On the menu, you'll find classics like oven-roasted turkey and apple walnut stuffing, in addition to special seasonal treats the kitchen is still dreaming up. Don't forget the pumpkin torte!

Price Point: Menu prices vary. For reservations: Mattison's Forty-One, (941) 921-3400; Mattison's City Grille, (941) 330-0440; and Mattison's Riverwalk Grille, (941) 896-9660.

Pier 22

On Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pier 22 in Bradenton will be serving a classic Thanksgiving meal. Guests can also order off the cart if they feel like swapping turkey for stuffed lobster or pork osso bucco.

Price Point: $34.95 for adults and $16.95 for children. Reservations can be made here or by calling (941) 748-8087.

Phillippi Creek Village Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Phillippi Creek invites diners to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal on the waterfront. Guests will be able to order off the menu, which will feature fresh stone crab and baked stuffed seafood dishes, or partake in a classic Thanksgiving feast. The restaurant can accommodate large groups both inside and out.

Price Point: $29.95 for the set Thanksgiving meal, though guests may order à la carte. Feel free to drop by or make reservations by calling (941) 925-4444.

The Ritz-Carlton

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jack Dusty at The Ritz-Carlton will be serving a buffet Thanksgiving meal featuring regional fare. The holiday event will also feature live entertainment and activities for children.

Price Point: $130 for adults and $42 for children under 12. Reservations can be made by calling (941) 309-2000.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Design your own three-course holiday meal at Ruth's Chris Steak House from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. On top of oven-roasted turkey breast with sausage and herb stuffing, choose if you want salad or gumbo, mashed potatoes or green beans. Have Thanksgiving your way!

Price Point: Adults are $41.95 and children are $14.95. Snag your seat here.

Viento Kitchen & Grill

Head to Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key for Thanksgiving brunch at Viento Kitchen & Grill. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy classics such as roasted turkey breast and green bean casserole, alongside Florida staples like oyster shooters and smoked salmon.

Price Point: Adults are $39.99 and children under 12 are $19.99. Add bottomless Mimosas for $15. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (941) 248-1211.

Brick's Smoked Eats

Brick's is offering easy Thanksgiving meals for pick-up or delivery on large orders. The restaurant will be serving up turkey breast, brisket and honey-glazed ham sold by the pound. Available sides include sage sausage cornbread stuffing, pit-smoked beans and pimento mac and cheese. Round off the meal with a homemade pie: apple, pumpkin or pecan.

Price Point: Prices vary. Order forms can be found online here or make reservations over the phone at (941) 993-1435. Special shout-out to our Brick's gal Katrina for giving us the inside scoop!

Mattison's

All three Mattison's locations will be offering Thanksgiving meals-to-go, available for easy pick-up. Packages include oven-roasted turkey, apple walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes and holiday pies. The Mattison's Forty-One location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Mattinson's Riverwalk Grille from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Price Point: Meal packages range from $149 to $189, plus tax, and sides can be purchased individually. Find the order form here.

Pier 22

Stop by Pier 22 to pick up a feast for the whole family. Meal packages include roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, house-made stuffing, sweet potato casserole and more. Simply pick up, heat up and serve.

Price Point: $125 for a family feast serving four to six people. Additional items vary. Place your order by calling (941) 748-8087.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Swing by Sprouts Famers Market to pick up your fully prepared prepackaged meal to go. Choose from sets with boneless turkey breast, spiral sliced ham, beef rib roast and a vegan holiday roast. Catering trays are also available, including a variety of cheese, meats and fruits. The store will be open Thanksgiving day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price Point: Prices vary on package size. Place orders here.

Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

One of our favorite Sarasota hangouts, Buttermilk bakes up some of the area's best sweets. For Thanksgiving, the shop is taking takeout pie orders through the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 15. You can get apple, pecan or pumpkin pie, and you can snatch your prize after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Throw in some extra orders of sweet rolls and biscuits, too, because those things are amazing.

Price Point: $26.95. Call Buttermilk at (941) 487-8949 to place your order or order your pies while you're in the shop. Payment is required when you place the order.

Yoder's Amish Restaurant

Baked from scratch each morning, Yoder's pies have become a local Thanksgiving staple. Whether you're a fan of baked pies (southern pecan, shoofly, blueberry crumb or double-crust apple) or cream pies (chocolate, butterscotch, raspberry or Florida key lime) there's something for everyone. Also on the menu is homemade cheesecake.

Price Point: Prices vary. Call (941) 955-7771 to reserve your pie prior to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Pick up prior to Thanksgiving day.

 

