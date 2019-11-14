Blasé Café & Martini Bar Brings French-Mediterranean Food to Southside Village

Blasé Bistro & Martini Bar. Image: Courtesy Photo

After more than 22 years in Siesta Key Village, Blasé Café & Martini Bar has opened a second location on Hillview Street in Southside Village, which opens today, Nov. 14. The new restaurant's ambiance is true to its French Mediterranean theme, with colorful walls, dark wood and lots of art. There's also an interesting architectural component to the restaurant: a curved marble bar, original to the Don CeSar in St. Pete and that previously lived at the Siesta Key location, has traveled from the Ocean Boulevard location to Hillview Street.

The menu offers a variety of hors d’oeuvres, such as cauliflower bisque, ratatouille tartine and butternut squash agnolotti. Main dishes cover vegetarian, seafood and meat favorites, including vegetarian "pasta Cynthia"—named after one of the restaurant's partners, Cynthia Breslin—crispy whole red snapper and a cioppino and roasted chicken bowl. Desserts include chocolate pot de crème, ricotta beignets, clafouti with Grand Marnier-marinated fruit, and a variety of gelatos. There's also an extensive cocktail menu, including craft cocktails, martinis, wine and Champagne, with happy hour running from 5-7 p.m.

The new Blasé Café & Martini Bar is located at 1920 Hillview St.; for more information, call (941) 312-6850.