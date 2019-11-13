  1. News & City Life
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Receives Numerous Grants

Four local organizations gave a total of $62,000 in funding.

By Staff 11/13/2019 at 10:52am

From left to right: Joy Mahler, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast; Tom Wood of the Wilson-Wood Foundation; Donna Chianese, administrative assistant to Joy Mahler; and Susan Wood of the  Wilson-Wood Foundation.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has received multiple grants from Southwest Florida organizations in support of its mission to provide one-to-one mentoring relationships to children ages 6-18 years old in Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee, Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties. The organization received a $20,000 grant from SunTrust Foundation - Tampa/Southwest Florida and $22,000 from United Way South Sarasota County for its Beyond School Walls program; $15,000 from the  Wilson–Wood Foundation for its Reading Bigs program; $3,000 from The Wawa Foundation to support its Decisions to Win program in  Lee, Manatee and Sarasota Counties; and $2,000 from the Heron Creek Community Foundation to supports its Gateways To Graduation program in North Port. The four grants total $62,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast
