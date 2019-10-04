Awards
ALSO Youth Names Sarasota County Schools '2019 Partner of the Year'
The school system was honored for its emphasis on increasing awareness for LGBTQ+ issues.
In celebration of LGBT History Month, ALSO Youth recently named Sarasota County Schools its 2019 Community Partner of the Year because of its emphasis on increasing awareness for LGBTQ+ issues; helping young people deal with related issues of body image, gender identity, bullying and suicide; and offering training and support in schools to meet the needs of students. A brunch and award ceremony took place Sept. 8; former U.S. world figure skating champion Randy Gardner served as a special guest and keynote speaker.