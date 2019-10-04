ALSO Youth Names Sarasota County Schools '2019 Partner of the Year'

Sonia Figaredo-Alberts, executive director, Sarasota County Schools; Randy Gardner, former U.S. world figure skating champion and Jane Goodwin, chair, Sarasota County School Board. Image: Courtesy Photo

In celebration of LGBT History Month, ALSO Youth recently named Sarasota County Schools its 2019 Community Partner of the Year because of its emphasis on increasing awareness for LGBTQ+ issues; helping young people deal with related issues of body image, gender identity, bullying and suicide; and offering training and support in schools to meet the needs of students. A brunch and award ceremony took place Sept. 8; former U.S. world figure skating champion Randy Gardner served as a special guest and keynote speaker.