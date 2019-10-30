The Bay Hires Jon F. Swift Construction as Construction Manager for Phase One

A rendering of The Bay project. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Bay Park Conservancy, which oversees The Bay initiative—the plan for redeveloping more than 50 acres of the downtown Sarasota bayfront—has hired Jon F. Swift Construction as the construction manager for Phase One. The firm will be responsible for overseeing the development of The Bay Park in its initial stages, including the creation of walkways and paths and the spiral Sunset Boardwalk overlooking Sarasota Bay. It has expertise in building parks, having worked on Bayfront Park on Longboat Key and the Siesta Beach Park improvements.