Impact 100 SRQ Announces Grant Finalists

The five finalists will compete for two $114,000 grants on Nov. 3.

By Staff 10/30/2019 at 1:02pm

Grant finalist representatives from SPARCC, Mothers Helping Mothers, Inc., Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, The Haven and The Venice Institute for Performing Arts.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Impact 100 SRQ, a group of local women philanthropists committed to high-impact, strategic grant making, announced the five finalists that will compete for two $114,000 grants at the inaugural Impact 100 SRQ annual meeting and awards celebration on Nov. 3 at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. The 2019 finalists are The Venice Institute for Performing Arts, The Haven, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Mothers Helping Mothers, Inc., and the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, Inc. The final vote to select the two high-impact grant recipients will take place at the annual meeting and grant award celebration, where each finalist will deliver a 10-minute presentation to the Impact 100 SRQ membership. Following the presentations, members will cast their votes, and the two $114,000 grant recipients will be announced immediately. 

