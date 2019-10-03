All Faiths Food Bank Receives Grant from The Mosaic Company

Sarasota-based All Faiths Food Bank and The Mosaic Company have partnered once again to provide food and support to residents of DeSoto County. This year, All Faiths has received a $64,000 grant from Mosaic in support of its Mobile Pantry and Backpack programs in DeSoto County. The Mobile Pantry program distributes fresh produce, meats and groceries at four locations throughout the community helping to end hunger for more than 4,500 people. The Backpack program provides 1,000 students each week with nutritious snacks for the weekends and over the holidays.