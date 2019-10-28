Sarasota Memorial Hospital Honors Physicians, Installs New Staff Leaders

Dr. Chippy Nalluri was named SMH's 2019 Physician of the Year. Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Memorial’s medical team honored two physicians for outstanding service to the hospital and the community and installed its new staff leaders for 2019-2020 last week.

Orthopedic surgeon Ronald White, M.D., was awarded the health system’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, and cardiologist Chippy Nalluri, M.D., was named 2019 Physician of the Year. Drs. White and Nalluri were selected by a committee of physician leaders and recognized at SMH’s annual medical staff meeting on Oct. 22.

The SMH medical staff also appointed officers of the 2019-2020 Medical Executive Committee: Alissa Shulman, M.D., was named Chief of Staff, serving as the top representative of Sarasota Memorial’s more than 1,400 medical staff members and advanced practice providers. Jack Wazen, M.D., was named Chief of Staff Elect; Kyle Garner, M.D., was named secretary-treasurer; and Kevin Koehler, M.D., and Scott Perrin, M.D., were named members-at-large. In addition to the physician awards, Caitlin Bass, a third-year resident physician, was awarded the inaugural 2019 Domenick Cover Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by the Florida State University Internal Medicine Residency Program at SMH in honor of Caitlin’s consistent demonstration of compassion, respect, integrity and service.