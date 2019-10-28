Lakewood Ranch Farmers' Market Moves to Sundays, Starting This Week

Adjust your meal prep plans accordingly: The Market at Lakewood Ranch is shifting from Wednesday evenings to Sunday mornings. The change kicks off with the market's first day of its 2019-2020 season, this Sunday, Nov. 3. The market has also found a new home. Rather than setting up at the Sarasota Polo Club, the market's 40 or so vendors will do their thing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

Returning vendors include Worden Farm and Sunshine Canning, while new faces include Fermentlicious and Myakka's Gold Apiary. In addition to food, you'll also find yoga sessions, chef demos, live music and a mess more. Should be a blast.

The Market at Lakewood Ranch sets up 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday from November through April at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. For more info, call (800) 307-2624 or visit the market's website.