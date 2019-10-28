Bank of America Partners with Habitat for Humanity on Global Build

Bank of America employee presented a $10,000 check to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota in support of the organization’s efforts to address affordable housing needs. Image: Courtesy Photo

On October 5 and 12, volunteers from Bank of America in Sarasota and Manatee counties partnered with local Habitat for Humanity chapters as part of the bank’s sixth annual Global Build, a week-long series of home building projects commemorating the bank’s 33-year commitment to Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers assisted with priming the exterior, sodding the yards and adding finishing touches to a family’s future home. The efforts were part of the largest Bank of America Global Build since the initiative launched in 2014, with a total of nearly 2,800 bank employees helping address affordable housing needs in 108 communities across 10 countries. This year, the bank also presented a $10,000 check to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota in support of the organization’s efforts to address affordable housing needs.