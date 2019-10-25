  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Grants

Ringling Museum Receives $50,000 Arts Appreciation Grant

The funds came from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

By Staff 10/25/2019 at 3:50pm

Image: Jenny Acheson

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has awarded a $50,000 Arts Appreciation grant to The Ringling that will support the museum’s "Art of Our Time" initiative throughout the 2019-2020 season. The foundation’s Arts Appreciation grants provide unrestricted funding to cornerstone arts and cultural organizations in the region to help them pursue their artistic missions. Through its support, Gulf Coast is recognized as a sponsor of the contemporary exhibitions Remaking the World: Abstraction from the Permanent Collection (Nov. 10, 2019-Aug. 1, 2020), Ai Weiwei: Zodiac (2018) LEGO (Nov. 17, 2019- Feb. 2, 2020), Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed (Dec. 15, 2019- April 26, 2020), Skyway 2020: A Contemporary Collaboration (June 21, 2020-Oct. 4, 2020), Being Seen (April 19, 2020- Sept. 13, 2020) and Howie Tsui: Retainers of Anarchy (March 15, 2020- June 14, 2020). 

Gulf Coast Community Foundation, The Ringling
