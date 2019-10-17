Fast Track
Easterseals Happiness House Hires Community Engagement Director
Carie Rasmussen, formerly of the Herald Tribune Media Group, will lead community engagement, communications, special event production and more.
Easterseals Happiness House has named Carrie Rasmussen its Community Engagement Director. Rasmussen will lead community engagement, communication, special event production and other community-focused enterprises, supporting critical fundraising for children, youth and adults with disabilities in Southwest Florida. She comes to the agency after 13 years with the Herald-Tribune Media Group, where she served as brand marketing manager and will begin her role at the agency on Oct. 21.