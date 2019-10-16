  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Mental Health

State Hires First-Ever Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator

In one of her first tasks, Darcy Abbott will be deployed to the Panhandle to assist with coordinating mental health services for those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

By Staff 10/16/2019 at 12:00pm

First Lady Casey DeSantis announces the appointment of Darcy Abbott at the Florida Behavioral Health Association’s "Behavioral Health Day" event.

Image: Courtesy Governor's Press Office

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has hired longtime clinical social worker Darcy Abbott as its first Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator. In her new role, Abbott will  focus on helping communities obtain critical mental health services following a disaster. After her on-boarding at FDEM, she will be deployed to the Panhandle to assist with coordinating mental health services for those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Abbott has nearly 30 years of experience in social work and is a Florida licensed clinical social worker. She has served as an administrator for the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration’s Bureau of Medicaid Quality, a bureau chief for the Florida Department of Health’s Bureau of Chronic Disease Prevention and has worked in the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Office of Family Safety. She earned her bachelor of science degree in social work from Rochester Institute of Technology and her master's degree in social work from Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania.  

Filed under
mental health
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Oktoberfest, Fried Chicken and Champagne and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/16/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

🍷🍷🍷

Wine 101: What You Need to Know About Sulfites

10/15/2019 By Bob McGinn

Farm fun

Eat Local Week Kicks Off Thursday

10/14/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Doing good

Three-Day Event Raises Money for Rural Schools in South Africa

10/10/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 17-23

10/16/2019 By Ilene Denton

Access to the Arts

Van Wezel Foundation Grants $600,000 to Support Arts Education

10/16/2019 By Kay Kipling

Rom-com

'The Great Love Debate' Comes to Sarasota

10/15/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Limelight

SPARCC Amazing Raise and Raise the Roof

10/14/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Your Next Signature Scent

The Making of an Original Fragrance: Clean, Modern, Natural

10/10/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Locals Honored by Florida Association of Realtors

10/15/2019 By Staff

Commercial Real Estate

Posh Plum Furniture Consignment Will Open New, Larger Showroom

10/14/2019 By Staff

Architecture Events

Center For Architecture Presents "4-Site Lines" Exhibit, Laurel Park Walking Tour

10/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes Starts Oct. 18

10/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Mental Health

State Hires First-Ever Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator

10/16/2019 By Staff

Green Places

Local Organizations Launch New Sustainability Initiative

10/16/2019 By Staff

The Bay

Bay Park Conservancy Shares Fundraising, Site Plan Progress

10/16/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

All Faiths Food Bank Names New Chief Financial Officer

10/16/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Sarasota Dermatologist Named 2019 Surgeon of the Year

10/16/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Commits $316,000 to Brain Health Initiative

10/08/2019 By Staff

Treating the Uninsured

Manatee County's Remote Area Medical Clinic Treats Patients Facing Health Disasters

10/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Gastroenterologist Joins Lakewood Ranch Practice

10/04/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe