SRQ Airport Traffic Up 51 Percent in September

Frontier Airlines is one of three new carriers at SRQ. Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) passenger traffic set an all-time record for the month of September, with 125,361 passengers traveling through the airport. Traffic for September 2019 was up 51 percent over September of 2018, and year-to-date passenger numbers are up 40 percent, with 1,396,001 passengers using the airport so far this year.

Over the past year and a half, SRQ has added three new airlines: Allegiant Air, Frontier Airlines and Sun Country. Eleven new destinations will start service between now and the end of the year, including Washington Dulles (IAD) on United Airlines, Trenton (TTN) on Frontier Airlines, Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) on Sun Country Airlines, and Knoxville (TYS), Des Moines (DSM), Rockford (RFD), Flint (FNT), Fort Wayne (FWA), Louisville (SDF), St. Louis/Belview (BLV) and South Bend (SBN) on Allegiant Air. SRQ now has a total of nine airlines providing nonstop service to 38 destinations.