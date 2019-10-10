  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Doing good

Three-Day Event Raises Money for Rural Schools in South Africa

Safari Sarasota participants can listen to wildlife stories, taste wine and sample South African cuisine while supporting South Africa's Good Work Foundation.

By Shelby Schwartz 10/10/2019 at 2:06pm

A Good Work Foundation classroom 

Image: Courtesy Photo

Michael’s on East, in partnership with the All Heart Fund of South Africa’s Good Work Foundation, is bringing a safari to Sarasota Oct. 24-26. Safari Sarasota will allow ticket holders to listen to stories about wildlife, taste wine, eat South African food and learn about the Good Work Foundation.

South Africa's Kate Groch, who aptly refers to herself as a “serial educator,” founded the Good Work Foundation in 2006. The nonprofit brings digital learning to rural South African communities and has so far established five "digital campuses," each an advanced hub of technology and teachers.

Reaching 7,000 children and young adults each week, the Good Work Foundation focuses on uplifting marginalized individuals with the power of education. "What careers can we create so we don’t miss and lose all the talent?” Groch says. Good Work campuses are located near national parks and help connect students with potential careers at the parks in fields such as drone technology, data mining and hospitality.

Good Work Foundation students

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Good Work Foundation works outside of South Africa, as well. It created the All Heart Fund in honor of Sarasota’s Leanna Knopik, who passed away at age 16 after contracting and battling a rare heart infection. Her passion for South Africa connected her to the Good Work Foundation, which now keeps Knopik's love for Africa alive with volunteer and donation opportunities.

Not only does the All Heart Fund link the Good Work Foundation to Sarasota; it also opens Groch’s students to the other side of the world. "Young people have so much to teach us," Groch says.

Safari Sarasota runs from Thursday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 26. The event features a talk by wildlife expert and author Boyd Varty, an interactive cooking dinner and live auction led by Londolozi Game Reserve chef Anna Ridgewell and Michael's on East chef Jamil Pineda, an "African Bush Dinner" prepared by Londolozi chef Anna Ridgewell, a South African wine tasting and a South African wine dinner. Ticket prices and event locations vary. Click here for full details.

Filed under
marie selby botanical gardens, nonprofits, South Africa, michael's on east
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Doing good

Three-Day Event Raises Money for Rural Schools in South Africa

10/10/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Weekly Planner

A Wizard Pub Crawl, Friends Trivia and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/09/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Snacks back

Bradenton Farmers' Market Returns Saturday

10/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Bridges Restaurant Marries Old World and New World Food

10/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 10-16

10/10/2019 By Ilene Denton

🔥🎤🔥🎤🔥🎤🔥🎤🔥🎤

Sarasota Rapper's New Album Drops Today

10/09/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Dressing It Up

Sarasota Opera Acquires Major Opera Costume Collection

10/08/2019 Photography by Kay Kipling

Events

Journalist Bob Woodward to Speak at Sarasota Library Foundation Luncheon

10/08/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Your Next Signature Scent

The Making of an Original Fragrance: Clean, Modern, Natural

10/10/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Commercial Real Estate

The Beach Club at Anna Maria Sells for $3.7 Million

10/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: John Ringling's Beach House

10/04/2019 By Robert Plunket

Architecture

Apex-Studio Suarez Rebrands as Suarez Architecture

10/03/2019 By Staff

Commercial Real Estate

Former South Trail PPG Paints Building Sells

10/03/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Awards

Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Wins eTSY Award at Annual Tourism Summit

10/10/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

Venice Regional Bayfront Health Appoints Chief Quality Officer

10/10/2019 By Staff

Doing good

Three-Day Event Raises Money for Rural Schools in South Africa

10/10/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Fast Track

United Way Suncoast Names New CEO

10/10/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Philanthropy

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Commits $316,000 to Brain Health Initiative

10/08/2019 By Staff

Treating the Uninsured

Manatee County's Remote Area Medical Clinic Treats Patients Facing Health Disasters

10/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Gastroenterologist Joins Lakewood Ranch Practice

10/04/2019 By Staff

Health

Melissa Gilbert to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

10/03/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe