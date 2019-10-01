Transportation Planning Workshop Scheduled for Oct. 21

A Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), invites the public to join elected officials, technical professional and members of the community to be a part of the "Choices: Scenario Planning Workshop" on October 21, 2019, from 8:15–11:30 a.m. at Manatee Technical College's Wagner Auditorium. Participants will listen to the results of the Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) survey, which presents the transportation improvements that are needed today and in the future to help move people and goods safely and conveniently about the community; how the responses were used to create future scenarios; learn about competing scenarios; and explore the differences and how they will impact the future of transportation, and choose the future they want to see. This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required.