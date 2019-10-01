Fast Track
Take Stock in Children of Manatee County Names New Interim Executive Director
Anne Heller replaces Jamie Serino.
Take Stock in Children of Manatee County (TSICM) has named Anne Heller as interim executive director. Heller previously served as TSICM's board vice-chair; over the next several months, the organization will begin the recruitment process for a permanent executive director. Board member and former of USF Sarasota-Manatee president Dr. Laurey Stryker will chair the search committee.