Manufacturer Names New Senior Vice Presidents

Bob Keller Image: Business Wire

North Venice's PGT Innovations, which manufactures impact-resistant doors and windows, recently named Bob Keller to the role of senior vice president and president of the southeast region; Scott Gates to the role of senior vice president and president of the western region; and Rob Moulds to the role of vice president of sales for the southeast region. Keller joined PGT in 2016 as vice president of operations; prior to joining PGT, he served as the vice president of global operations for Moen. Gates, meanwhile, joined Western Window Systems, which was acquired by PGT last year, in 2011 and previously served as the company's president and chief executive officer. Moulds has worked at PGT for more than three years and has more than 25 years of experience in both the manufacturing and distribution of building material products and services.