Baseball Team Looking to Hire

The Pittsburgh Pirates are holding two job fairs at which they will hire staff for the team's spring training season and for the season of their minor league team, the Bradenton Marauders. Interviews will be conducted on the spot at both events, which take place 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, and Tuesday, Jan. 15. Game-day staff and concessions positions are both available. The job fairs will be held at LECOM Park, 1611 9th St. W., Bradenton. Available positions are posted online.