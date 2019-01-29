Tourism Nonprofit Expands Sales Team

Ellen Thomas (left), Amanda Walker (top right) and Allison Jones Image: Courtesy Britney Guertin

Visit Sarasota County, the taxpayer-funded nonprofit in charge of local tourism promotion, recently promoted Ellen Thomas to senior meeting sales manager, hired Amanda Walker as leisure group sales manager and hired Allison Jones as group sales coordinator. Thomas will lead a team devoted to marketing the destination to meeting professionals and leisure group planners. Walker, meanwhile, will work to secure accommodations and community activities for the social, military, educational, religious and fraternal groups market, as well as for weddings and travel agents. Jones will assist Thomas and Walker in acquiring leads and showcasing qualities that make Sarasota a top destination for group conferences, meetings and events.