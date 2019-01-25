  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Beauty 101

Beauty 101: How to Create a "No Makeup" Makeup Look

Heather Saba's showing us how to look perfectly natural—yet totally put together.

By Heather Saba 1/25/2019 at 3:48pm

Image: Heather Saba 

For the longest time, I only had two makeup looks—no makeup (literally) or full glam. I realized over time that I should probably learn how to create a "no-makeup" makeup look, because there are times I don’t want to look like a troll, but I also don’t want a face full of makeup.

Image: Heather Saba

Obviously, this meant I was going to have to buy another set of makeup products to achieve this  look, because my go-to products take me from troll to Kardashian in less than 30 minutes. And I love that—but that’s my glam routine. I want to look more natural most days.

So for the past year I’ve been experimenting with different products to achieve a more natural daily makeup routine. I’ve hated some, loved some and of course, I’ll still be experimenting, but for now, I have a handful of products and a  routine that I’m loving—and I’m sharing it with y’all today. Twelve steps, three applicators, not sure exactly how many products, but it can be done in 10 minutes flat.

Image: Courtesy Photos

Step One: Skin

First, as with any makeup look, you’ve got to start with fresh, clean skin. My skincare products and routine right now: cleanse with Indie Lee Rosehip Cleanser ($34 at Bluemercury), followed by Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 ($122 at L. Spa) and a spritz of Caudalie Beauty Elixir ($49 at Sephora). Finish with Osea Advanced Protection Cream ($98 at Bluemercury).

Image: Courtesy Photo

Step Two: Primer

First things first, you need to prime your skin for makeup. If you don’t already use a primer, it is essential. It preps and smooths your skin for flawless application. My go to is the Chanel Illuminating Makeup Base ($48 at Saks Fifth Avenue). I’ve been using this for 12-plus years and it’s my tried-and-true favorite primer. The hydrating gel formula minimizes the appearance of imperfections and illuminates your complexion. If you’re looking for a less luminizing, more pore-refining primer, I love the MAC Prep and Prime Pore Refiner Stick ($27 at MAC Cosmetics)—it smooths and refines your skin while leaving a matte finish.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Products I want to try next:

Tom Ford Complexion Enhancing Primer, $76 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Image: Courtesy Photo

Step Three: Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel

This step has been the same in my makeup routines forever. I apply a little bit of Chanel Sheer Illuminating Fluid ($48 at Saks Fifth Avenue ) to my skin after my primer to wear alone, without foundation, or I mix in a drop or two into my foundation to create a more dewy, glowy look.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Step Four: Foundation

This step is very important because the entire direction of the no-makeup look is dependent upon your foundation providing the right amount of coverage for your skin. So far your skin is natural, dewy and glowing, but the right foundation and applicator is necessary to achieve the no-makeup look. I have tried countless foundations (and will keep trying more!), and my No. 1 favorite so far for a natural finish is Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation ($43 at Sephora). It’s a medium-coverage foundation, so it provides enough coverage to correct any flaws or discoloration while still looking invisible and seamless. I lightly apply a small amount with a damp BeautyBlender.

Image: Courtesy Photos

Products I want to try next:

Chantecaille Future Skin Gel Foundation, $78 at Bluemercury

DiorSkin Nude Skin-Glowing Foundation, $53 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Image: Courtesy Photo

Step Five: Eye Tint

Don’t forget to add a slight hint of color to your eyes. I use MAC Paint Pot in Bare Study ($22 at MAC Cosmetics). Using my ring finger, I lightly press product from the lid to the brow bone, making sure I blend more at the outer corners (just by blotting lighting with my fingers).

Image: Courtesy Photo

Step Six: Concealer

Even though I’m trying to look like I have minimal-to-no-makeup on, I’ve got some serious dark circles that need tending to. I have a few hero concealers, but for this particular look, I need a lightweight one with decent coverage—and my favorite for that is the Nars Radiant Concealer ($30 at Sephora). I do a quick swipe under each eye and blend in quickly with my ring finger, sometimes blending a little more with the BeautyBlender if I added more product than anticipated.

Image: Courtesy Photos

Products I want to try next:

Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Concealer, $32 at Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Hydrating Concealer, $32 at Ulta

Image: Courtesy Photos

Steps Seven, Eight and Nine: Blush, Contour and Highlight

Creamy versions of blush, contouring and highlighting products are best for creating a more natural look because they are easier to blend. I love stick versions of these products because you can literally just glide color across your face and then blend in with any face brush intended for cream products.

NARS ‘The Multiple’ (in Orgasm, $39 at Sephora) is my favorite blush, and it can be used as a lip tint as well. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Foundation Stick (Fawn, $25 at Ulta) is the best for contouring—the Fawn shade is light enough that when blended well, it looks like you barely contoured at all, yet your face still looks slimmer and your cheekbones more defined. I blend the blush with a MAC 159S Dual Fibre Brush ($28 at MAC Cosmetics), and I use the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Complexion Brush ($40 at Bloomingdale’s) to blend in the contour.

For the highlight, I like to apply Milk Makeup Holographic Highlighter Stick ($24 at Sephora) or RMS Beauty Magic Luminizer ($38 at Bluemercury), again blending with the MAC 159S Dual Fibre Brush.

Image: Courtesy Photos

Products I want to try next:

Chanel Multi-Use Glow Stick, $45 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Giorgio Armani A-Line Highlighter, $38 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Ciate London Dewy Stix—Luminous Highlighting Balm, $26 at Sephora

Image: Courtesy Photo

Step 10: Brows

One of the best things about this makeup routine is how fast it is. For me, one of the most time consuming steps in my makeup routine is my eyebrows. It is so hard to get them to match perfectly (I know, I know—eyebrows are sisters, not twins, but c’mon, they need to look somewhat related!) and create that defined shape with my favorite eyebrow pencil. This no makeup doesn’t need that much precision—and anyway, we don’t have time for that. My favorite product for giving my brows enhanced color and definition is Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow + Volumizing Brow Gel ($24 at Ulta). The applicator and gel instantly create natural fullness and definition. It’s amazing.

Image: Courtesy Photo 

Step 11: Mascara

A light coat of mascara is key when going for a no-makeup look. Some mascaras are super intense from the start, but others have more buildable coverage and those are my favorite for a natural daytime look. I love the Lune + Aster Stratosphere Mascara ($20 at Bluemercury) because it’s lengthening and volumizing, but without the clumpy chaos/my lashes feeling like they weigh 15 lbs. Instead, this mascara makes them feel nourished (I don’t know how, you have to try it yourself!) and natural.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Step 12: Lips

Now to finish off the look: lips! I like start with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Primer ($16 at Sephora), then quickly line my lips with Kylie Cosmetics Koko K Liner ($29 at Ulta). I finish with a quick swipe of it cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush Hydrating Gloss Stain ($24 at Ulta). If you’re looking for a no-color option to finish your no-makeup look, I’d use Biologique Recherche Biokiss ($50 at L. Spa).

Image: Courtesy Photo

Bonus: Setting Spray

And last but not least, make sure to set your look with a setting spray. My personal favorite is the MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ ($27 at MAC Cosmetics)—a quick boost of hydration, while setting and prolonging your makeup.

Filed under
makeup
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Life of the Party

How to Plan the Ultimate Party

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton, Giulia Heyward, Cooper Levey-Baker, and Michael Riedel

Hosts With the Mosts

Secrets from Top Home Party Throwers

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

The Pros Say

Top Party Planners Share Their Secrets to Great Events

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cheers!

Today's Hot Party Drink: The Aperol Spritz

01/25/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Life of the Party

14 Party Venues with Pizzazz

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

It's A Hit!

New York Theater Writer Michael Riedel Recalls Some Unforgettable Show Biz Parties

01/25/2019 By Michael Riedel

Limelight

Friendship Centers' Blooming Friendships

01/25/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Friendly Competition

Art Battle Comes to Sarasota This Weekend

01/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

01/24/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Jan. 24-30

01/24/2019 By Ilene Denton

Curious Coincidence

Florida Studio Theatre’s New Production Pairs a Character on the Autism Spectrum With an Actor Who Knows the Condition Firsthand

01/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty 101

Beauty 101: How to Create a "No Makeup" Makeup Look

01/25/2019 By Heather Saba

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

01/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

ENCHANTED FOREST

Prepare to be Dazzled in Venice at This Year’s Orchid Show and Sale

01/25/2019 By Pam Daniel

NEST

A Historic Venice Estate Hits the Market

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

New Manatee County Neighborhood Will Include 84 Villas

01/25/2019 By Staff

On the Labyrinth Trail

Seven Sarasota Labyrinths for Meditating, Meandering and More

01/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beautifully Renovated Laurel Park Bungalow

01/23/2019 By Robert Plunket

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

01/22/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Environment

Historian's Talk Will Raise Money for Maritime Museum

01/25/2019 By Staff

Data

Survey Finds Small Business Owners Concerned About 'Economic Uncertainty'

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Friendship Centers' Blooming Friendships

01/25/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Set the Stage

Catering Captain Tracey McCammack on How to Make a Party Stand Out

01/24/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2019

Meet the Winners of Our 2019 Unity Awards

01/24/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Isaac Eger, Kay Kipling, Megan McDonald, and Ilene Denton Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Education

Nonprofit Names New Preschool Program Director

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

01/24/2019 By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Claudia Baeza Gives Free Yoga Classes to Those Who Need Them Most

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

01/23/2019 By Staff

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe