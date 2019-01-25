Environment
Historian's Talk Will Raise Money for Maritime Museum
Historian Jack E. Davis, recently featured in Sarasota Magazine, will speak at a fundraiser for the Florida Maritime Museum on Thursday, March 14
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jack E. Davis, who was featured in Sarasota Magazine last month, will speak at a fundraiser for the Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez on Thursday, March 14. Davis is the author of The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea, which won a Pulitzer for history writing last year, as well as a professor of environmental history at the University of Florida. His talk in Cortez will benefit the Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum. Profits from the event, up to $34,000, will be matched by a grant from the Manatee County Tourist Development Council. The event runs 6-8:30 p.m. at Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. Tickets are $50.