  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Environment

Historian's Talk Will Raise Money for Maritime Museum

Historian Jack E. Davis, recently featured in Sarasota Magazine, will speak at a fundraiser for the Florida Maritime Museum on Thursday, March 14

By Staff 1/25/2019 at 10:48am

Jack E. Davis

Image: Fred Lopez

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jack E. Davis, who was featured in Sarasota Magazine last month, will speak at a fundraiser for the Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez on Thursday, March 14. Davis is the author of The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea, which won a Pulitzer for history writing last year, as well as a professor of environmental history at the University of Florida. His talk in Cortez will benefit the Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum. Profits from the event, up to $34,000, will be matched by a grant from the Manatee County Tourist Development Council. The event runs 6-8:30 p.m. at Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. Tickets are $50.

Filed under
Gulf of Mexico, tourism, philanthropy, Cortez, Florida Maritime Museum, history, Biz Daily, environment
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Life of the Party

How to Plan the Ultimate Party

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton, Giulia Heyward, Cooper Levey-Baker, and Michael Riedel

Hosts With the Mosts

Secrets from Top Home Party Throwers

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

The Pros Say

Top Party Planners Share Their Secrets to Great Events

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cheers!

Today's Hot Party Drink: The Aperol Spritz

01/25/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Life of the Party

14 Party Venues with Pizzazz

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

It's A Hit!

New York Theater Writer Michael Riedel Recalls Some Unforgettable Show Biz Parties

01/25/2019 By Michael Riedel

Limelight

Friendship Centers' Blooming Friendships

01/25/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Friendly Competition

Art Battle Comes to Sarasota This Weekend

01/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

01/24/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Jan. 24-30

01/24/2019 By Ilene Denton

Curious Coincidence

Florida Studio Theatre’s New Production Pairs a Character on the Autism Spectrum With an Actor Who Knows the Condition Firsthand

01/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty 101

Beauty 101: How to Create a "No Makeup" Makeup Look

01/25/2019 By Heather Saba

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

01/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

ENCHANTED FOREST

Prepare to be Dazzled in Venice at This Year’s Orchid Show and Sale

01/25/2019 By Pam Daniel

NEST

A Historic Venice Estate Hits the Market

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

New Manatee County Neighborhood Will Include 84 Villas

01/25/2019 By Staff

On the Labyrinth Trail

Seven Sarasota Labyrinths for Meditating, Meandering and More

01/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beautifully Renovated Laurel Park Bungalow

01/23/2019 By Robert Plunket

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

01/22/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Environment

Historian's Talk Will Raise Money for Maritime Museum

01/25/2019 By Staff

Data

Survey Finds Small Business Owners Concerned About 'Economic Uncertainty'

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Friendship Centers' Blooming Friendships

01/25/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Set the Stage

Catering Captain Tracey McCammack on How to Make a Party Stand Out

01/24/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2019

Meet the Winners of Our 2019 Unity Awards

01/24/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Isaac Eger, Kay Kipling, Megan McDonald, and Ilene Denton Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Education

Nonprofit Names New Preschool Program Director

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

01/24/2019 By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Claudia Baeza Gives Free Yoga Classes to Those Who Need Them Most

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

01/23/2019 By Staff

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe