  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

What I've Learned

Charlayne Hunter-Gault on Journalism, Civil Rights and Faith

“As a reporter, I consider myself a servant of the people."

By David Hackett 1/21/2019 at 4:17pm Published in the February 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Image: Evan Sigmund

Few living Americans have been greater witnesses to the civil rights movement, here and abroad, than has Charlayne Hunter-Gault. But she was far more than a bystander: In 1961, Hunter-Gault was the first black student to integrate the University of Georgia. She became a star reporter with The New Yorker and then the first Harlem bureau chief for The New York Times. In the 1990s, she worked for PBS Newshour and as the Africa correspondent for NPR and CNN, covering the democratic transformation of South Africa under Nelson Mandela.

At 76, Hunter-Gault remains energetic and engaged, hosting the Race Matters series on PBS and doing numerous speaking events. She recently sat down in the elegant Palm Avenue condo decorated with African artwork she shares with her husband of 48 years, Ronald Gault, to talk with us.

“My father fought in World War II and Korea. When he was away, in the summer my mother would send me to Florida to stay with my grandparents. I remember climbing trees and hiding [from my grandmother] because she was always trying to teach me Bible verses. I never appreciated those lessons until, years later, my third night at the University of Georgia, when there were riots over my presence on campus. The dean came and told me I was being suspended for my own safety. I walked with him into the night, the smell of tear gas in the air. We picked up Hamilton Holmes, the other African-American who desegregated the university with me. Policemen drove us 73 miles to Atlanta in the middle of the night. The next day, reporters asked me whether I was scared, and it suddenly struck me how calm I had been. I was comforted by one of the Bible verses my grandmother taught me: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” That verse has comforted me many times since then, even in war zones. 

“My grandfather used to say, ‘Get an education, boys, because that is going to be the key to your liberation.’ I’ve often said that while they couldn’t give us first-class citizenship, our black teachers, parents and preachers gave us a first-class sense of ourselves. Their lessons about our history created layers of armor. I had a sense of belonging and of getting what I was supposed to get as a citizen of this country. I say that a lot today because so many people are despondent. My response is, ‘Look, we’ve been here before. We’ve overcome. Never give up on democracy.’ Once, when I was moderating a panel discussion with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Bishop Tutu was critical of something our government officials had done, saying he did not expect that from America.  Albright didn’t waste a second: ‘Listen,’ she told him, ‘democracy is messy.’ That’s why learning history is so important. It teaches us about faith. And when we have faith, we realize the truth in the Rev. Martin Luther King’s great borrowed statement that the moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice.

“In the early 1960s, blacks were only covered two ways. You had to be some kind of talent, usually an athlete, like Jackie Robinson, or you were a criminal. I wrote about the people as they really were, including a story about an older guy from the West Indies who owned a building that contained the oldest and broadest collection of black works, literature and writings anywhere. I loved quoting him in The New Yorker’s Talk of the Town piece because he spoke in couplets. One of his favorite couplets was: ‘The white man’s dream of being supreme/ has turned to sour cream.’

“I was just out of the University of Georgia when I went to work at The New Yorker. One day J.D. Salinger came in to see my editor. I blurted out how much I loved The Catcher in the Rye, and then I said to him, ‘Would you like to have dinner with me tonight?’ He said, ‘I would love to, but I promised my family I would have dinner with them, and they live way up in the Bronx.’ I never regretted asking him. That was how enabled I always felt I was.

“Lessons from Nelson Mandela keep coming back to me, particularly the emphasis he placed on forgiveness. He reached across to people who had tortured and killed many of his friends and jailed him and his anti-apartheid companions, and he brought them into his inner circle. He had an unshakable belief that you can bridge the gaps that divide us. There’s a South African word for it: Ubuntu, which means, ‘I am who I am because you are who you are.’

“As a reporter, I consider myself a servant of the people. Journalists are not enemies of the people. We don’t tell people what to think. Through good, fact-finding reporting, we give them information that allows them to make good decisions.” 

Filed under
What I've Learned, journalism
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

01/16/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Reading Our Tea Leaves

Want to Make Your Own Tea Blend? Here are Tips From an Expert

01/15/2019 By Megan McDonald

Let's Cook

Alex Jordan Brings the Flavors of Ethiopia to Sarasota

01/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Restaurants

New Beach Bistro Coming to Downtown Sarasota

01/09/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Review

FST's Hand to God Tackles Serious Stuff Through Wild Comedy

01/21/2019 By Kay Kipling

Sneak Preview

Scott Hamilton on Living Strong with Cancer

01/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation Dinner-Dance

01/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's A Doll's House, Part 2 Offers Laughs and Reflection

01/20/2019 By Kay Kipling

Philanthropy

Sarasota Magazine's 'Party With a Purpose' Takes Place Jan. 29

01/18/2019 By Staff

Education

School Opens New $2.5 Million Sports Facility

01/18/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

01/04/2019 By Heather Saba

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

New Home Staging Business Launches

01/21/2019 By Staff

Deals

Yacht Club Picks Construction Firm for $340,000 Renovation

01/17/2019 By Staff

Construction

New Bradenton Development Announced

01/16/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Launches New Real Estate and Design Business

01/16/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Michael Saunders' Palmer Ranch Office

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

What I've Learned

Charlayne Hunter-Gault on Journalism, Civil Rights and Faith

01/21/2019 By David Hackett

Data

Florida Unemployment Rate Steady

01/21/2019 By Staff

Science

Climate Change Conference Takes Place Friday

01/21/2019 By Staff

Retail

Consumers Increasingly Expect Free Shipping With Online Orders

01/21/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation Dinner-Dance

01/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Philanthropy

Sarasota Magazine's 'Party With a Purpose' Takes Place Jan. 29

01/18/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe