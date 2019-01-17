Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 17-23

  1. Arts & Entertainment
Pilobolus returns to the Van Wezel, Emanuel Ax plays Beethoven and more.

By Ilene Denton 1/17/2019 at 12:53pm

Pilobolus

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Pilobolus Presents Shadowland: The New Adventure

Jan. 22

The wonderfully creative movement troupe brings its don’t-miss blend of animation, video and live shadow theater to the Van Wezel with its newest production, Shadowland: The New Adventure.

Emanuel Ax

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Emanuel Ax Plays Beethoven

Jan. 17-20

One of the world’s great classical pianists joins the Sarasota Orchestra for its latest Masterworks concerts with performances of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program, Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 and Verdi’s La Forza del Destino Overture. Anu Tali conducts.

Sieglinda Fox, Syreeta Banks, Ariel Blue, Yvonne Lyles and Patric Robinson in The Amen Corner.

Image: Vutti Photography

The Amen Corner

Jan. 23-March 3

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings to its stage one of just two plays written by the great African-American novelist, James Baldwin. Two free educational programs will enhance the experience: a community forum on “Who Is James Baldwin” Jan. 28 and screenings of the 2016 documentary, I Am Not Your Negro, Feb. 13 and 14. Details at westcoastblacktheatre.org

Bill Bowers

Image: Maria Baranova

Bill Bowers: All Over The Map

Jan. 18-19

Ringling Museum's Art of Performance continues with Bill Bowers, who uses movement, mime and comedy to share memories of 30 years of travel across the U.S. and the globe. 

Linda Eder

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Linda Eder

Jan. 17

One of the original stars of Broadway’s Jekyll & Hyde returns to the Van Wezel with her diverse songbook of Broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. 

One World One Heart, by Anna Zigel.

Image: Courtesy Embracing our Differences

Embracing Our Differences Opens at Bayfront Park

Jan. 19-March 15

The annual free outdoor exhibit of large-scale posters celebrating diversity returns to Bayfront Park. This year’s exhibit got nearly 12,000 entries from around the world. Show here, the Best in Show Adult winner, One World One Heart, by Anna Zigel of Boyarka, Ukraine. 

Sailor Circus

Image: Rick Purdue

Windjammer Music Concert and Sailor Circus Academy Performance

Jan. 20

The 125 musician-members of Windjammers Unlimited from across the U.S.—hobbyists who study and perform the music of the circus—will converge on Sarasota for their annual convention. And a bonus for us, they’re giving a free show at the Circus Sarasota Big Top, accompanied by Sailor Circus performers. Open seating; the tent opens at 12:30 p.m., an hour before the show.

