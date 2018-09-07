Wine Storage Facility Opens

Owners Brett and Paula Laurvick are celebrating the grand opening of Cellar Fifty-Five Wine Storage, their new wine storage facility, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13. The facility includes a backup generator to ensure continuous climate control even during power outages, private access seven days a week, management of wine club deliveries, secure walk-in cellars and lockers and more. The facility is located at 8229 Vicela Drive, Sarasota. The grand opening event will include tours of the facility, as well as wine and cheese.