Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 6-12

Racing Koi, by Denny Beck Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Selby Gardens 38th annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

Sept. 9-30

See how the area’s best amateur and professional photographers capture the beauty of Selby Gardens in this 38th annual show. Here's a sneak peek.

Naarai Jacobs Image: Courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Sept. 11-15

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe pays respect to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in this special production. WBTT artists Naarai Jacobs and founding member Teresa Stanley, along with Nate Jacobs, Ariel Blue and Simone Hicks, will perform her most beloved songs.

Hermitage House Image: Courtesy Hermitage Artist Retreat

Sept. 7, 14, 21

Here’s your chance to tour the historic Hermitage Artist Retreat campus on Manasota Key, which is usually closed to the public in order to preserve the privacy of the hundreds of notable working artists from around the country—authors, playwrights, composers, musicians, painters and sculptors—who are invited to participate in residencies there. (Yes, at one time it really was a nudist colony.) Free, but reservations are required; check it out here.

Sept. 7

Everybody’s invited to Lakewood Ranch Main Street for this free monthly street party, this time featuring the reggae and top 40 dance band Jah Movement.

A rehearsal photo from the Royal Shakespeare Company production of MacBeth. Image: Sophie Teasdale

Sept. 7

Something wicked this way comes in this sizzling contemporary production of the Shakespeare classic by the Royal Shakespeare Company, shown on film at the Ringling Museum’s Historic Asolo Theater.