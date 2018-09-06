Florida Consumer Confidence Drops

Consumer confidence among Floridians dropped last month, according to new survey results published by the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The organization's Florida consumer sentiment index declined by 2.3 points during the month, from 100.6 to 98.3. Floridians’ perceptions of their personal financial situations now compared with a year ago showed the biggest decline in this month’s reading, dropping by 5.9 points, from 94.1 to 88.2.