Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

The Eye Associates, which has seven offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Ellenton, Venice and Sun City Center, recently hired Shawn Anderson as a licensed hearing aid specialist. Anderson is a member of the Florida Society of Hearing Healthcare Professionals and the International Hearing Society. He has eight years of experience programming hearing aids and offering guidance in customizing hearing products. He also offers custom hearing aid modifications and hearing aid programming and sells hearing aid batteries.