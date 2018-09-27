Weekend Planner
Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe opens its season, a Modern Works Festival at Urbanite and more.
Raisin
Opening Oct. 3
The Tony-nominated musical version of Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking drama A Raisin in the Sun, about an African-American family trying to move to a white Chicago neighborhood, opens Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s season in a first-time production there. Through Nov. 11.
The Tempest
Sept. 28, Oct. 18, Nov. 2 and 18
The FSU/Asolo Conservatory will take its touring production of The Tempest—a fast-paced, 45-minute version of the Shakespeare classic—to schools throughout Florida this fall, but you can see it here first Friday evening at the FSU Center’s Cook Theatre. Three additional public performances, too, around town: Oct. 18 at Fogartyville, Nov. 2 at SCF Lakewood Ranch, and Nov. 18 outdoors at Bay Preserve in Osprey. Check it out here.
Sarasota Orchestra Discoveries: Passion and Travel
Sept. 29
The Discoveries series—shorter, 75-minute concerts of classical favorites and accessible contemporary works—returns for a second year with guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt leading the orchestra in Dvořák’s Othello Overture, Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3, and principal harpist Katherine Siochi performing Chinese composer Bright Sheng’s Never Far Away. At the Opera House.
Urbanite Theatre Modern Works Festival
Oct. 2-14
Experience three new plays first when Urbanite presents staged readings by three female writers: Gina Femia, Jayne Hannah and Mercedes White. Tickets are just $15 ($40 for a three-pack). On the line is a $5,000 for one of them to help further their playwriting careers.
The 2018 Fabulous Independent Film Festival
Sept. 28-30
This long-running film festival, a production of the Harvey Milk Festival, screens six LGBTQ-themed films at Burns Court Cinema and other downtown locations. Get the complete schedule here.
