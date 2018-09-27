Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

The cast of Raisin: William Tipton, Kiara Hines, JoAnna Ford, Brian L. Boyd, Jannie Jones and Kenyon Edwards. Image: Vutti Photography

Opening Oct. 3

The Tony-nominated musical version of Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking drama A Raisin in the Sun, about an African-American family trying to move to a white Chicago neighborhood, opens Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s season in a first-time production there. Through Nov. 11.

DeAnna Wright in The Tempest. Image: John Revisky

The Tempest

Sept. 28, Oct. 18, Nov. 2 and 18

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory will take its touring production of The Tempest—a fast-paced, 45-minute version of the Shakespeare classic—to schools throughout Florida this fall, but you can see it here first Friday evening at the FSU Center’s Cook Theatre. Three additional public performances, too, around town: Oct. 18 at Fogartyville, Nov. 2 at SCF Lakewood Ranch, and Nov. 18 outdoors at Bay Preserve in Osprey. Check it out here.

Sept. 29

The Discoveries series—shorter, 75-minute concerts of classical favorites and accessible contemporary works—returns for a second year with guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt leading the orchestra in Dvořák’s Othello Overture, Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3, and principal harpist Katherine Siochi performing Chinese composer Bright Sheng’s Never Far Away. At the Opera House.

Brooke Tyler Benson in the Urbanite Theatre Modern Works Festival. Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

Oct. 2-14

Experience three new plays first when Urbanite presents staged readings by three female writers: Gina Femia, Jayne Hannah and Mercedes White. Tickets are just $15 ($40 for a three-pack). On the line is a $5,000 for one of them to help further their playwriting careers.

Sept. 28-30

This long-running film festival, a production of the Harvey Milk Festival, screens six LGBTQ-themed films at Burns Court Cinema and other downtown locations. Get the complete schedule here.