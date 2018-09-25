Builder Picked for South County Courthouse Project

The current Robert L. Anderson Administration Center Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Halfacre Construction Company was recently picked to make improvements to the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center and build a new 29,000-square-foot courthouse. The new courthouse will provide four new courtrooms and spaces for court-related functions. The project’s improvements consist of renovating more than 62,000 square feet of existing space and parking updates to the entire site, located at 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Halfacre has partnered with Kokolakis Contracting on the project; DLR Group and Sweet Sparkman Architects will be tasked with creating the architectural designs. Halfacre has offices in Sarasota and Punta Gorda.