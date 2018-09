The interior of The Inner Circle Spa Image: Courtesy Alison Pollack

Alison Pollack recently bought back The Inner Circle Spa, which she opened 10 years ago and sold over two years ago. The spa, located at 4141 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, specializes in custom facial treatments, medical-grade and natural skincare, massage therapy, waxing, lash extensions, permanent makeup and professional makeup.