Some Sarasota Farmers Market Vendors Moving Temporarily

The Sarasota Farmers Market Image: Christopher Austin

The Sarasota Farmers Market is temporarily shifting its setup to accommodate construction of The Mark. Starting this Saturday, Sept. 22, vendors who usually set up on Lemon Avenue south of Main Street and those who set up on State Street will instead move their operations to First Street and the area around City Hall. You can find a map of the new layout online. The market is open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine. The Mark will include 157 residences, 35,000 square feet of retail space and 11,000 square feet of office space. The project is expected to be completed next year.