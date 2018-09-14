Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

Megan Greenberg Image: Courtesy Photo

Whether you've met Megan Greenberg in person or know her from a distance, she telegraphs that she's comfortable in her skin. She's no doubt a natural beauty, but more than that, she's likable. Greenberg says that she's just a girl playing grown-up who loves nothing more than her toddler son, the ocean, a good book, incredible food, Joni Mitchell and twinkling Christmas lights. You can usually find Greenberg and her boys—her second son is on the way—somewhere outside, enjoying nature, or in the kitchen prepping a home-cooked meal. Her theory on life goes like this: "If I accomplish nothing more in life than smiling more than I cry, and raising humans who understand kindness, compassion, and the power of a good belly laugh, then I will consider my life a success."

Professionally, Greenberg is known for her marketing and writing skills. She's worked with Edible Sarasota, Ringling College of Art and Design, atLarge and Suncoast View. Although she's most proud of her work with PINC, a creative gathering of minds with a focus on science, art and humanity. For five years, Megan has shaped PINC's marketing, communications, administrative and organizational efforts, and looks forward to continuing to showcase all that is truly awesome in our world.

See? So likable! Here, she shares her beauty routine and her thoughts on self-care.

Describe your morning makeup routine…

As a pregnant mom with a toddler, I vacillate between looking homeless or like Zsa Zsa Gabor—depending on where I'm off to, my energy level, and if a banana and Moana will keep my son entertained while I apply highlighter and eyeshadow. However, I never leave the house without zinc sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, mascara and a greasy chapstick (like Smith's Rosebud Salve or Aquaphor). If nothing else, dark lashes and shiny lips make me feel ready for the world.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

Moisturize and then moisturize some more. Also to take care of my hands, neck, and décolletage, as they're the first areas to show age and sun damage. Most of all, my mother taught me that I am beautiful for simply existing, with or without any bells and whistles.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

By now we all know the magic tricks: drink water, move more, eat better, sleep well and laugh often. The more I adhere to those goals, the more I naturally glow. I try to eat well even when I'm eating junk. For instance, when I bake I opt for organic, small batch, whole wheat, lower-glycemic ingredients. Though my sleep is about to be destroyed by my newborn, I'm hoping all the smiles will balance it out, fingers crossed. If all else fails, I'll just drink more water. Coffee counts as water, right?

Any treatment that you outsource?

I'm prone to hyperpigmentation and melasma. I rely on my girl Renata Monteiro Quirke, of Renata's Face & Body Skin Care, to help on that front. She's also my go-to for waxing, acid peels, and the occasional brown-sugar spray tan for an event. I religiously use her self-formulated, small-batch body lotion called Let It Glow. It's so luxurious, smells like almonds and it's made from good-for-you ingredients that keep my skin supple and hydrated.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

It's hard to believe how many college nights I went to sleep with my makeup on, considering how regimented I am about my routine now. I suppose that's adulthood, yes? I love super oily makeup removers and night products. There's no "squeaky clean" for this girl—grease me up! I'm currently crushing on Bobbi Brown's Extra Balm Rinse and Rhonda Allison's Eye Renew Serum. I also slather on Moringa oil and any of Kensington Apothecary's rose balms, butters, and oils.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Nope. My signature scent is a blend of unwashed hair, Let It Glow body lotion, whatever I just cooked, and that scent that the sun bakes into your clothes when you're outside. Though I have been told by many a snuggler that I naturally smell like coconuts, which is probably a more palatable answer than unwashed hair.

What is the biggest beauty blunder we make?

Inauthenticity. Whether you like a natural look, or contour till your hand hurts, whether you love flip flops or sky-high heels, whether your hair routine requires one minute or one hour, the most important thing is that you are getting ready for yourself, and for what makes you feel your best at that moment. It can change as frequently as you'd like, but as long as you feel at home in your skin, then you are as beautiful as you can be.

More women should….

Value what we have when we have it. We tend to be so self-deprecating that we miss just how lovely we really are. I complained about my body and skin when I was a teen and in my 20s. I wish I could explain to that girl just how great she looked. And I know my 60-year-old self is going to facepalm and shake her head at what I complain about now. We are truly magnificent creatures capable of deep love, astounding resilience, strength, vulnerability and the ability to create life. It's easy to forget sometimes, but it's worth the reminder for ourselves and for the rest of our lady tribe.