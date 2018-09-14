  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

Mom, foodie and writer Megan Greenberg shares her down-to-earth philosophy on beauty and self-care—and you'll want to know it all.

By Heather Dunhill 9/14/2018 at 11:05am

Megan Greenberg

Image: Courtesy Photo

Whether you've met Megan Greenberg in person or know her from a distance, she telegraphs that she's comfortable in her skin. She's no doubt a natural beauty, but more than that, she's likable. Greenberg says that she's just a girl playing grown-up who loves nothing more than her toddler son, the ocean, a good book, incredible food, Joni Mitchell and twinkling Christmas lights. You can usually find Greenberg and her boys—her second son is on the way—somewhere outside, enjoying nature, or in the kitchen prepping a home-cooked meal. Her theory on life goes like this: "If I accomplish nothing more in life than smiling more than I cry, and raising humans who understand kindness, compassion, and the power of a good belly laugh, then I will consider my life a success."  

Professionally, Greenberg is known for her marketing and writing skills. She's worked with Edible Sarasota, Ringling College of Art and Design, atLarge and Suncoast View. Although she's most proud of her work with PINC, a creative gathering of minds with a focus on science, art and humanity. For five years, Megan has shaped PINC's marketing, communications, administrative and organizational efforts, and looks forward to continuing to showcase all that is truly awesome in our world.

See? So likable! Here, she shares her beauty routine and her thoughts on self-care.

Describe your morning makeup routine…

As a pregnant mom with a toddler, I vacillate between looking homeless or like Zsa Zsa Gabor—depending on where I'm off to, my energy level, and if a banana and Moana will keep my son entertained while I apply highlighter and eyeshadow. However, I never leave the house without zinc sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, mascara and a greasy chapstick (like Smith's Rosebud Salve or Aquaphor). If nothing else, dark lashes and shiny lips make me feel ready for the world. 

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

Moisturize and then moisturize some more. Also to take care of my hands, neck, and décolletage, as they're the first areas to show age and sun damage. Most of all, my mother taught me that I am beautiful for simply existing, with or without any bells and whistles.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

By now we all know the magic tricks: drink water, move more, eat better, sleep well and laugh often. The more I adhere to those goals, the more I naturally glow. I try to eat well even when I'm eating junk. For instance, when I bake I opt for organic, small batch, whole wheat, lower-glycemic ingredients. Though my sleep is about to be destroyed by my newborn, I'm hoping all the smiles will balance it out, fingers crossed. If all else fails, I'll just drink more water. Coffee counts as water, right?

Any treatment that you outsource?

I'm prone to hyperpigmentation and melasma. I rely on my girl Renata Monteiro Quirke, of Renata's Face & Body Skin Care, to help on that front. She's also my go-to for waxing, acid peels, and the occasional brown-sugar spray tan for an event. I religiously use her self-formulated, small-batch body lotion called Let It Glow. It's so luxurious, smells like almonds and it's made from good-for-you ingredients that keep my skin supple and hydrated.

Image: Courtesy Photo

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

It's hard to believe how many college nights I went to sleep with my makeup on, considering how regimented I am about my routine now. I suppose that's adulthood, yes? I love super oily makeup removers and night products. There's no "squeaky clean" for this girl—grease me up!  I'm currently crushing on Bobbi Brown's Extra Balm Rinse and Rhonda Allison's Eye Renew Serum. I also slather on Moringa oil and any of Kensington Apothecary's rose balms, butters, and oils

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Nope. My signature scent is a blend of unwashed hair, Let It Glow body lotion, whatever I just cooked, and that scent that the sun bakes into your clothes when you're outside. Though I have been told by many a snuggler that I naturally smell like coconuts, which is probably a more palatable answer than unwashed hair.

What is the biggest beauty blunder we make?

Inauthenticity. Whether you like a natural look, or contour till your hand hurts, whether you love flip flops or sky-high heels, whether your hair routine requires one minute or one hour, the most important thing is that you are getting ready for yourself, and for what makes you feel your best at that moment. It can change as frequently as you'd like, but as long as you feel at home in your skin, then you are as beautiful as you can be. 

More women should….

Value what we have when we have it. We tend to be so self-deprecating that we miss just how lovely we really are. I complained about my body and skin when I was a teen and in my 20s. I wish I could explain to that girl just how great she looked. And I know my 60-year-old self is going to facepalm and shake her head at what I complain about now. We are truly magnificent creatures capable of deep love, astounding resilience, strength, vulnerability and the ability to create life. It's easy to forget sometimes, but it's worth the reminder for ourselves and for the rest of our lady tribe.

Filed under
Biz Daily, in the glow
Show Comments

Related Content

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

08/31/2018 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

Dynamic Businesswoman Michelle LaDuke Senglaub Talks Beauty

07/20/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Blogger and Nonprofit Champion Tianna Boswell Talks Beauty

08/17/2018 By Heather Duhill

In the Glow

Optometrist, Biz Owner and All-Around Cool Girl Dr. Kristin Doyle Talks Beauty, Inside and Out

07/27/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Retail

New Publix Opens

2:08pm By Staff

Weekly Planner

Taste of Downtown, 'Darwin Nights' Indie Market,and More Local Dining Events

09/12/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Drink

Wine Storage Facility Opens

09/07/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest, First Fridays on Palm and More Local Dining Events

09/05/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Key Chorale Season Launches Oct. 27

10:13am By Kay Kipling

Row Your Boat

2018 World Rowing Masters Regatta Heading to Sarasota

09/13/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Sept. 13-19

09/13/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fin

Can We Save Video Renaissance’s Film Collection?

09/13/2018 By Isaac Eger

Review

WBTT Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin with a Show This Week Only

09/12/2018 By Kay Kipling

Nonprofits

Former YMCA Executive Joins Embracing Our Differences Board

09/11/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

11:05am By Heather Dunhill

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

10:29am By Ashley Cooper

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Style

Downtown Barbershop Renovated

09/06/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Breaks Ground at Quay Sarasota

09/13/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Sarasota Agent Ranked Among Florida's Top Realtors

09/11/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lamb Manor, a Home With History in Ruskin

09/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

Artful Reads

Three New Books Highlight Architects with Sarasota Connections

09/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Engineering Firm Promotes One, Hires Two

09/06/2018 By Staff

Deals

Lakewood Ranch Office Building Sold for $7.4 Million

09/06/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Red Tide

Mote and NOAA Report Spike in Dolphin Deaths—and Red Tide is Likely to Blame

4:21pm By Jonathan Goodman

Construction

Builder Donates Recycled Condo Materials

2:32pm By Staff

Philanthropy

Foundation Names New Operations Manager

2:17pm By Staff

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

10:29am By Ashley Cooper

Services

New Pet Food Maker and Delivery Company Launches

09/13/2018 By Staff

Religion

Funeral Home Hires Rabbi for Jewish Outreach

09/13/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Recreation

New Dog Park Opens Monday

09/04/2018 By Staff

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe