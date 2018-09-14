Foundation Names New Operations Manager

Jessica Polk Image: Courtesy Kelly Romanoff

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently hired Jessica Polk as its operations manager, a newly created position. Polk previously worked as the corporate secretary and special assistant to the president and CEO at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. She has also worked in international business development for MoneyShow, producing conferences in London, Hong Kong, Toronto and Vancouver. The Barancik Foundation has increased its grant-making this year by 50 percent.