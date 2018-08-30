Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

A rendering of the Atlanta Braves new spring training facility, currently under construction in North Port Image: Courtesy Beth Marshall

The Atlanta Braves will play their first spring training game in their new North Port stadium on Sunday, March 24, 2019, according to a new spring training scheduled issued by the Major League Baseball team. The game is one of the team's last of its 2019 spring training season, and will kick off at 4:05 p.m. The rest of the team's "home" spring training games will be played in Lake Buena Vista. The team will move all of its spring training operations to North Port beginning in 2020.