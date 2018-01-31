Braves to Play Most of 2019 Spring Training in Orlando Before Move to North Port

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones Image: Djh57/Wikimedia Commons

Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves will play the majority of their 2019 spring training games in Orlando before playing their first spring training game in their new North Port stadium at the end of their April 2019 spring training season. The team announced Wednesday that it will extend its current spring training agreement with ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort through April 2019, a move intended to ensure that there is enough time to complete the team's new facility in south Sarasota County. The new ballpark in North Port will feature 6,500 fixed seats and 2,500 additional general admission seats. The facility will include six and a half practice fields, 55,000 square feet of clubhouse and fitness center space and more. The original plan for the Braves was for the team to play its full 2019 spring training season in North Port.