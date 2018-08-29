  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Sports

What I've Learned

At 74, Tony Jacklin Has Never Been Happier

Jacklin still swings the sticks, but now devotes more of his time to artistic woodworking, as well as to designing and renovating golf courses and co-writing his first novel, Bad Lies, published this summer.

By David Hackett 8/29/2018 at 8:00am Published in the September 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Tony Jacklin

Image: Everett Dennison

Tony Jacklin looked like another senior duffer as he made small talk one summer morning in the pro shop of the Bradenton Country Club. But 50 years ago, Jacklin ranked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino as one of the greatest golfers in the world, winning the British Open in 1969 and, in 1970, becoming the first player from England in nearly 50 years to win the U.S. Open. In addition to 30 professional wins, Jacklin captained the European Ryder Cup team to its greatest success, winning three times over the Americans. He is equally known for his epic Ryder Cup battle against Nicklaus in 1972 in which the Golden Bear conceded the final putt to Jacklin in a display of sportsmanship that is memorialized in golfing lore as “The Concession.”

These days, Jacklin, 74, still swings the sticks, but devotes more of his time to artistic woodworking, as well as to designing and renovating golf courses (including his beloved Bradenton Country Club) and co-writing his first novel, Bad Lies, published this summer to good reviews.

“I grew up in Scunthorpe, England. My father was a lorry driver. We didn’t have much money. I fashioned balls out of pieces of rubber hose and used to belt these bits of tubing off the gate in our driveway. The closest golf course was five miles from our house. I’d ride my bike over in the summer, cut the greens in the morning and watch the shop in the afternoon, but there was plenty of time to pitch, chip and putt. In 1957, my father took me to the Ryder Cup. It was the first time I had ever seen world-class players and I was so inspired that when we came home I went straight to the course and played nine holes as night was falling. It was the best round of golf in my life.

“Golf is a microcosm of life. It’s filled with ups and downs and every day you start over. It takes infinite patience and hard work. You don’t need any other hobbies if you want to be good at golf. I think what makes it the greatest sport is that you can play it when you’re 8 and when you’re 80. You can play with your grandkids and your heroes. You couldn’t get out on the tennis court with Roger Federer, but you could play a round with Jack Nicklaus.

Jacklin at his victorious 1970 U.S. Open.

Image: Courtesy Photo

“I was 25 when I won my first major championship. In 1972, I was on the verge of winning my second U.S. Open, but Lee Trevino chipped in five times over the last two rounds, including one on the 17th hole of the last day. I took three putts from 15 feet and lost the match. Before that, I never appreciated how much of a factor luck can be. It took me a long time to get over that day.

“Life is full of setbacks. In 1988, my wife Vivien was driving when she died suddenly of a cerebral hemorrhage. We had been married since 1966 and had a great relationship. I was in complete shock. My good friend [the actor] Sean Connery took care of all the arrangements and helped get me through the first days.

“You lose a love like that and you wonder if you’ll ever find happiness again. But I was fortunate. Not long after, I met Astrid and we have been married 30 years. She’s my best friend. I started doing marquetry [a form of inlaid woodworking] when I was a kid in England to keep me occupied over the long winters. I am proud to have sold many of my pieces.

“If I had one regret, it was that I should have moved to America much sooner. My agent, Mark McCormack, the founder of IMG, already had his American stars and he wanted me in Europe. As a result, I had to make six to eight trips to the United States over the season, which absolutely wore me out. It took me a long time to learn that soldiering on when you’re exhausted is the wrong way to go about things. You’ve got to listen to yourself and trust what you are feeling.

“For eight years, my family and I lived on the island of Jersey between England and France—basically 60,000 alcoholics clinging to a rock. We finally came over for good in 1993 and spent two years experiencing what a big, beautiful place this is. Twenty-three years ago, we moved right here next to the Bradenton Country Club. I am the happiest I have ever been. The only sad part is that when you get past 65, life seems to go by so fast. It makes you take pleasure in every day.” 

Filed under
golf
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Breakfast with Santa, Beer Garden Bazaars and More Local Dining Events this Week

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

FRESH OUT THE OVEN

New Junior League of Sarasota Cookbook Captures Sarasota's Stomach and Soul

11/21/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota

11/21/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pie Time

What It's Really Like to Make Pies with the Yoder's Restaurant Bakers

11/20/2018 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Art of Our Time

The Ringling’s New Stages Expands to Offer More Performances, More of the Time

2:37pm By Kay Kipling

It's Here!

Finally Approved, Huge Civic Project The Bay Begins With a Linear Park

11:36am By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

10:42am By Ilene Denton

SPOTLIGHT

Five Questions with Filmmaker and Humanitarian Caroline Baron

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Lights, Camera, Action

Ringling College Completes Its State-of-the-Art Studio Lab Complex

11/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Winning Works

Local Students Awarded for 2019 Embracing Our Differences Exhibit

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Great Grandson of Bealls Founder Named Retailer's Next President

11/28/2018 By Staff

Retail

Average Spending By Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Tops $313

11/28/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Shop Small, Shop Local This Black Friday and Beyond

11/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Shop Talk

Seven Fabulous Outfits for Thanksgiving Dinner

11/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sales

High Prices in Hi Hat Ranch, Tocobaga Bay

9:08am By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

A Downtown Walking Tour, a Closer Look at Architect Philip Johnson and More

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Tis the Season

Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 1-2

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes in The Lake Club, Neal Communities Debuts Canoe Creek and More

11/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Number of Housing Starts Declines

11/21/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home Sales Drop

11/21/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Construction

Fast-Track Training for Heating and Air Conditioning Installers Begins in January

2:11pm By Staff

It's Here!

Finally Approved, Huge Civic Project The Bay Begins With a Linear Park

11:36am By Ilene Denton

Transportation

County Considering Changes to Bus Routes

11:08am By Staff

Philanthropy

Foundation Names New Communications and Learning Officer

11:01am By Staff

SPOTLIGHT

Five Questions with Filmmaker and Humanitarian Caroline Baron

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Awards

Business Group Honors 'Lifetime Achievement' Recipients

11/28/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

American Life Expectancy Drops Again

10:54am By Staff

Health care

Parkinson’s Nonprofit Leader Named Vice Chair of National Alliance

11/28/2018 By Staff

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe