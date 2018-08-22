  1. News & City Life
Lawmakers Hosting Red Tide Town Hall Saturday

State Reps. Margaret Good and Joe Gruters are holding a joint town hall from 3 to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 25, to hear concerns about red tide.

By Staff 8/22/2018 at 10:42am

State Reps. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota, and Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota

Image: Sarasota Magazine

State Reps. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota, and Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, are hosting a joint town hall from 3 to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 25, to hear concerns about red tide. As of Monday, more than 149 tons of dead sea life and debris from red tide had been removed from Sarasota County beaches. Good and Gruters will discuss red tide's negative affect on the local economy, land preservation efforts and the future of red tide research. The town hall takes place at Suncoast Technical College's Conference Center, 4748 Beneva Road, Sarasota.

