Blogger and Nonprofit Champion Tianna Boswell Talks Beauty

Tianna Boswell Image: Jakeila Nicole Newsome

All-around cool-girl Tianna Boswell is a Bronx native who studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC and graduated magna cum laude bachelor's degree in advertising and marketing communications. After college, she went to work as an executive for a fine jewelry wholesale company in the diamond industry. But it was love that prompted her to relocate to Sarasota more than four years ago with her tennis pro life partner, who founded Phoenix Rising Academy.

Always the multitasker, Tianna has founded The Localista Blog while working as the arts and culture program director for the nonprofit Emerge Sarasota. Oh, yeah and she's also a woman making her mark in local government—she's the operations specialist for Manatee County.

Above all, Tianna strives to empower others, give back to the community and help creative young entrepreneurs fulfill their passions. No surprise that this talented and dynamic woman caught my attention for In the Glow. With that, here's the lovely Tianna in her own words.

Describe your morning makeup routine…

Typically my morning starts with setting my intention for the day, even if that’s just three words: gratitude, confidence, and happiness.

After a glass of lemon water and a nice warm shower, I use Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for a good cleanse that leaves my face feeling soft, smooth, and moisturized. I follow that with Mario Badescu Glycolic Acid Toner and L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Comforting Cream as my moisturizer. It’s lightweight and amazing.

Before foundation, I love using Dior Pore Minimizer Skin Refining Matte Primer—it does wonders for makeup longevity for those really humid days. Then I’ll apply my Dior Flash Foundation and Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit for cheekbone shimmer. I always wear a very natural lip and effortless brow thanks to of Glossier’s Boy Brow and Balm Dotcom.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

I have a strong multicultural women in my family, who have all taught me that beauty is only skin deep. It’s not simply dependent on looks, but also character. Don’t just seek to be a beautiful person on the outside—be one on the inside, too. I discovered that for me, beauty is a clear balance of accountability, grace and authenticity.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

I stick to a vegetarian diet. I’m a conscious consumer and advocate for knowing the ingredients in your food and products before they go into your body. I also make time to meditate. I maintain a yoga practice two to three times a week at my favorite studio, Circusoul Yoga. Who can pass up $5 hot yoga, aerial flying Yoga, or a Sunday detox class to kickoff your work week?!

Any treatment that you outsource?

Traditional Chinese medicine. I’ve dabbled with getting acupuncture this year, and I have really been enjoying it.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I use Lancôme BiFacil face makeup remover, Alaffia Authentic Black Soap to cleanse my face, and I follow up with Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Dead Sea Mud Mask. After letting it sit, I’ll rinse and moisturize.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Chanel Mademoiselle is a staple fragrance for the office, and Dior Blooming Bouquet ties my look together for nice dinners with friends. My "signature scent" depends on my mood and style. But when in doubt, essential oils are always my go-to.

What is the biggest beauty blunder people make?

Not washing your face before bed. Even after a long day, I always make sure to cleanse my face. This may seem like a no-brainer, but it is very easy to forgo when you’re racing to catch some shut-eye.

More women should…

Women need to come together and be there for each other. And not just some women—we need to be there to support and empower all women. That’s true solidarity.