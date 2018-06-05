Education
Ringling College Receives $1 Million Donation
Sarasota's Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently donated $1 million to Ringling College of Art and Design. Recipients of the Barancik Foundation Masterpiece Scholarship will receive full tuition support for all of their four years of study at Ringling College. One student every four years will receive the award. More than 90 percent of Ringling College students are on some form of financial aid.