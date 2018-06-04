Van Wezel Foundation Supports Plan for New Performing Arts Center

The Van Wezel Foundation recently announced its support for the creation of a new multi-use performing arts center, which could be built as part of the larger overhaul of the 53 acres of property around the current Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The future of the Van Wezel has been debated during planning for The Bay redevelopment project. "A new multi-venue, multi-use performing arts center will bring expanded possibilities to our community," said Jim Selinski, the chief operating officer for the Van Wezel Foundation, according to a press release. Jim Travers, the chair of the Foundation’s Strategic Planning Committee, said in the release that "the Foundation is working diligently with Van Wezel staff to move forward in the initial phases of bringing a new performing arts center to life."