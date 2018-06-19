Governor Appoints Real Estate Broker to New College Board

Garin Hoover Image: Courtesy David Gulliver

Florida Gov. Rick Scott recently appointed Garin Hoover, a local real estate broker, to the Board of Trustees of New College of Florida. An Ohio native, Hoover moved to Florida in 2004 and launched a real estate firm, Hoover Realty. His previous experience includes working as an attorney, a credit manager, a stockholder relations analyst and a tax research specialist. Hoover also serves on the Finance Committee of the School District of Manatee County.