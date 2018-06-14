Law Firm Names New Associate Attorney

Sarah Campbell Image: Courtesy Thomas Marigliano

Dunlap & Moran, P.A., a law firm with offices in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, recently hired attorney Sarah Campbell as an associate. A lifelong Sarasota resident, Campbell received her juris doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law in 2011 and has practiced law in the area since. Her areas of practice at the firm will include probate, trust administration, estate planning and business law.