Transportation
New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Dallas Start in December
American Airlines flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
American Airlines will begin offering nonstop service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport this December. The airline already offers nonstop service between Sarasota and Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. The flights to Dallas Fort Worth will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 19.