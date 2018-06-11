Workforce Development Organization Starts New Leadership Training Program

Lori Ann Roth leads a recent leadership training class Image: Courtesy Lauren Meyer

CareerEdge Funders Collaborative, a workforce development organization, recently launched a new leadership training program for manufacturing companies. The program is intended to help employees promoted into new leadership roles, and was delivered by trainer Lori Ann Roth, the president of Learning and Reflective Growth for Individuals and Teams. The training included team building and information on personality differences, communication styles, conflict resolution and more. The program had previously been used to train leaders in the health care field.