College Names New Executive Vice President and Provost

Todd Fritch Image: Courtesy Jamie Smith

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota recently hired Todd Fritch as executive vice president and provost, a newly created position. Serving as both the chief academic officer and chief operating officer of the college, Fritch will lead the school's team of deans and academic administrators. Fritch will also play a significant role developing plans for the college's newest campus in Parrish. He received his Ph.D. and master of science in geology from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and earned a bachelor of science in geology from Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.